Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BSY)

In recent trading session, Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BSY) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.88 trading at $1.36 or 2.80% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.13B. That most recent trading price of BSY’s stock is at a discount of -5.09% from its 52-week high price of $52.42 and is indicating a premium of 26.8% from its 52-week low price of $36.51.

For Bentley Systems Inc (BSY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BSY) trade information

Bentley Systems Inc’s shares saw a change of 6.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.95% in past 5-day. Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BSY) showed a performance of 13.95% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.24% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.24% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.90% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.38%.

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BSY)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at BSY for having 17.99 million shares of worth $887.86 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.7107 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 15.94 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.0603 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $786.75 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.04 shares of worth $251.59 million or 1.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.37 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $118.37 million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.