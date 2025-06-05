Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BLNE)

In last trading session, Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BLNE) saw 6.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at $0.01 or 0.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.08M. That closing price of BLNE’s stock is at a discount of -3248.31% from its 52-week high price of $29.80 and is indicating a premium of 7.87% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 932.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BLNE) trade information

Beeline Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -90.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.24% in past 5-day. Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BLNE) showed a performance of -38.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 1.21 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.57% during past 5 years.

Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BLNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.17% institutions for Beeline Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.58 shares of worth $2297.0 or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 870.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $775.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.