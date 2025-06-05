Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV)

In last trading session, Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) saw 21.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.47 trading at -$0.01 or -0.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.65B. That closing price of ABEV’s stock is at a discount of -6.48% from its 52-week high price of $2.63 and is indicating a premium of 28.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 30.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.65. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Ambev S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 33.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.40% in past 5-day. Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) showed a performance of 0.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53.92 million shares which calculate 1.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2.57 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2.57. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.05% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.22% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.74% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.15%.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.58%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.11 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.29%.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.26% institutions for Ambev S.A. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at ABEV for having 310.14 million shares of worth $635.79 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.9711 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HARDING LOEVNER LP, which was holding about 115.34 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.733 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $236.45 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Funds-First Eagle Global Fund and First Eagle Funds-First Eagle Overseas Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 166.79 shares of worth $411.98 million or 1.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 75.44 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $186.34 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.