Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG)

In last trading session, Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at -$0.06 or -7.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.99M. That closing price of ATXG’s stock is at a discount of -124.1% from its 52-week high price of $1.86 and is indicating a premium of 40.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 907.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information

Addentax Group Corp’s shares saw a change of 34.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.71% in past 5-day. Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG) showed a performance of 3.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14327.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.94% during past 5 years.

Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.90% institutions for Addentax Group Corp that are currently holding shares of the company.