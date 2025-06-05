Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) Could Really Rise To 174 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw 6.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.15 trading at -$0.11 or -1.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.16B. That closing price of NVAX’s stock is at a discount of -233.71% from its 52-week high price of $23.86 and is indicating a premium of 29.93% from its 52-week low price of $5.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Novavax, Inc (NVAX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.14. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.05 in the current quarter.

Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Novavax, Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.32% in past 5-day. Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) showed a performance of 14.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.47 million shares which calculate 5.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 174. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -95.8% for stock’s current value.

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.31% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 134.38M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 118M in the next quarter. Company posted 415.48M and 84.51M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.88% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 269.54% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 67.93%.

Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.28% institutions for Novavax, Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at NVAX for having 14.08 million shares of worth $178.19 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.4861 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 11.85 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.984 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $149.98 million.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.