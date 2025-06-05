Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) Could Really Rise To 174 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw 6.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.15 trading at -$0.11 or -1.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.16B. That closing price of NVAX’s stock is at a discount of -233.71% from its 52-week high price of $23.86 and is indicating a premium of 29.93% from its 52-week low price of $5.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Novavax, Inc (NVAX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.14. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.05 in the current quarter.

Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Novavax, Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.32% in past 5-day. Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) showed a performance of 14.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.47 million shares which calculate 5.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 174. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -95.8% for stock’s current value.

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.31% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 134.38M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 118M in the next quarter. Company posted 415.48M and 84.51M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.88% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 269.54% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 67.93%.

Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.28% institutions for Novavax, Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at NVAX for having 14.08 million shares of worth $178.19 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.4861 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 11.85 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.984 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $149.98 million.