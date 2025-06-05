NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) At $3.75: What To Do?

In last trading session, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) saw 72.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.75 trading at $0.22 or 6.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.29B. That closing price of NIO’s stock is at a discount of -105.6% from its 52-week high price of $7.71 and is indicating a premium of 19.47% from its 52-week low price of $3.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 39.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 49.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NIO Inc ADR (NIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -2.18 in the current quarter.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

NIO Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -13.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.18% in past 5-day. NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of -5.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 204.43 million shares which calculate 5.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 4.2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 4.2. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.0% for stock’s current value.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.29% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 20.07B for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 25.12B in the next quarter. Company posted 17.45B and 18.67B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.91% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.55% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.22%.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.04% institutions for NIO Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at NIO for having 60.47 million shares of worth $251.55 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.9499 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is STATE STREET CORP, which was holding about 21.94 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.0703 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $91.27 million.

On the other hand, SPDR INDEX SHARES FUNDS-SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.71 shares of worth $6.42 million or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.09 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.09 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.