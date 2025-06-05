NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Surged 10.84% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In recent trading session, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.50 trading at $0.1 or 1.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.22B. That most recent trading price of NEXT’s stock is at a discount of -14.24% from its 52-week high price of $9.71 and is indicating a premium of 49.76% from its 52-week low price of $4.27.

For NextDecade Corporation (NEXT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

NextDecade Corporation’s shares saw a change of 10.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.84% in past 5-day. NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) showed a performance of 15.99% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.62% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -52.94% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.71% during past 5 years.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

YORK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC is the top institutional holder at NEXT for having 40.68 million shares of worth $323.02 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.778 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 18.85 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.311 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $149.68 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MUTUAL FUND SERIES TRUST-Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.75 shares of worth $48.77 million or 2.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.6 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $38.96 million in the company or a holder of 1.76% of company’s stock.