Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Has Fallen -19.75% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) saw 0.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at $0.0 or -0.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $138.88M. That closing price of NKTR’s stock is at a discount of -102.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.52 and is indicating a premium of 42.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.75. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Nektar Therapeutics’s shares saw a change of -19.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.72% in past 5-day. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) showed a performance of 8.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.66 million shares which calculate 5.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 18.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 24. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -700.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -700.0% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.49% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -38.74% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -16.46%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.12% institutions for Nektar Therapeutics that are currently holding shares of the company. DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP is the top institutional holder at NKTR for having 17.88 million shares of worth $22.17 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.5599 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 15.16 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.2575 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.79 million.

On the other hand, MUTUAL FUND SERIES TRUST-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.65 shares of worth $4.96 million or 3.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.72 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.27 million in the company or a holder of 3.08% of company’s stock.