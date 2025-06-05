McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Is Down -2.11 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In recent trading session, McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $310.10 trading at -$1.47 or -0.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $221.73B. That most recent trading price of MCD’s stock is at a discount of -5.23% from its 52-week high price of $326.32 and is indicating a premium of 21.47% from its 52-week low price of $243.53.

For McDonald’s Corp (MCD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.03. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 26 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) trade information

McDonald’s Corp’s shares saw a change of 6.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.56% in past 5-day. McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) showed a performance of -2.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 345 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.12% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 340 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 350. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.64% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.66% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.09% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.32%.

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at MCD for having 69.51 million shares of worth $17.71 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6697 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 50.18 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.9809 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.79 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 22.58 shares of worth $7.0 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.91 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $6.17 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.