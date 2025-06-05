Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Rebounded 16.88% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In recent trading session, Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.75 trading at $0.71 or 2.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.79B. That most recent trading price of MTCH’s stock is at a discount of -22.33% from its 52-week high price of $38.84 and is indicating a premium of 16.88% from its 52-week low price of $26.39.

For Match Group Inc (MTCH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.44. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Match Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.22% in past 5-day. Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) showed a performance of 5.99% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 32 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.78% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 32. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.79% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.25% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.39% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.65%.

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at MTCH for having 31.93 million shares of worth $970.08 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.0771 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 19.97 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.5534 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $606.72 million.

On the other hand, SELECT SECTOR SPDR TRT-The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR F and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 11.45 shares of worth $363.73 million or 4.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.94 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $252.25 million in the company or a holder of 3.24% of company’s stock.