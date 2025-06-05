Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -35.75%.

In last trading session, Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw 26.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $66.30 trading at $3.94 or 6.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $57.16B. That closing price of MRVL’s stock is at a discount of -92.28% from its 52-week high price of $127.48 and is indicating a premium of 28.99% from its 52-week low price of $47.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.35. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 24 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Marvell Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of -39.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.65% in past 5-day. Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) showed a performance of 6.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.04 million shares which calculate 1.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 105 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 115. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.75% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.71% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 39.60%.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.36%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.43%.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.67% institutions for Marvell Technology Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at MRVL for having 129.87 million shares of worth $9.08 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.0021 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 74.41 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.5953 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.2 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 27.33 shares of worth $1.81 billion or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.14 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.4 billion in the company or a holder of 2.45% of company’s stock.