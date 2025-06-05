MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) Could Experience -19.72% Growth

In last trading session, MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) saw 50.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 6.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.67 trading at $0.34 or 2.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.51B. That closing price of MARA’s stock is at a discount of -93.24% from its 52-week high price of $30.28 and is indicating a premium of 37.4% from its 52-week low price of $9.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 53.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 41.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MARA Holdings Inc (MARA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

MARA Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.45% in past 5-day. MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) showed a performance of 19.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 94.84 million shares which calculate 2.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 24.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 33. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 61.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 61.71% for stock’s current value.

MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.79% institutions for MARA Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at MARA for having 43.02 million shares of worth $853.87 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.436 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 32.29 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.5875 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $640.99 million.