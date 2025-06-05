MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) 27.46% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) saw 1.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.93 trading at $0.17 or 9.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $58.49M. That most recent trading price of MAIA’s stock is at a discount of -123.32% from its 52-week high price of $4.31 and is indicating a premium of 27.46% from its 52-week low price of $1.40.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) trade information

MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.63% in past 5-day. MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) showed a performance of -6.31% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.40% during past 5 years.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA)’s Major holders

HALTER FERGUSON FINANCIAL INC. is the top institutional holder at MAIA for having 0.72 million shares of worth $2.47 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.1 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 0.54 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.051 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.84 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 452.12 shares of worth $0.87 million or 1.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 186.73 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.36 million in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.