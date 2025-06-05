MAG Silver Corp (AMEX:MAG) Jumps 5.43 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In recent trading session, MAG Silver Corp (AMEX:MAG) saw 1.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.25 trading at $1.1 or 5.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.20B. That most recent trading price of MAG’s stock is at a premium of 5.13% from its 52-week high price of $20.16 and is indicating a premium of 47.39% from its 52-week low price of $11.18.

For MAG Silver Corp (MAG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.22. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

MAG Silver Corp (AMEX:MAG) trade information

MAG Silver Corp’s shares saw a change of 57.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.98% in past 5-day. MAG Silver Corp (AMEX:MAG) showed a performance of 37.75% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 19 to the stock, which implies a fall of -11.84% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 24.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.71% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.89% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.75%.

MAG Silver Corp (AMEX:MAG)’s Major holders

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at MAG for having 9.76 million shares of worth $113.96 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.4657 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 5.35 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.1899 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.54 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Funds-First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.54 shares of worth $158.97 million or 7.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.51 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $74.06 million in the company or a holder of 3.40% of company’s stock.