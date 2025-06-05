LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Decline -1.16%, More Rally Possible

In recent trading session, LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.53 trading at -$0.1 or -1.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.52B. That most recent trading price of LXP’s stock is at a discount of -23.8% from its 52-week high price of $10.56 and is indicating a premium of 19.7% from its 52-week low price of $6.85.

For LXP Industrial Trust (LXP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) trade information

LXP Industrial Trust’s shares saw a change of 5.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.47% in past 5-day. LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) showed a performance of 7.03% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.45% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 11. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -28.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.96% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.31% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -94.16% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.51%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at LXP for having 53.82 million shares of worth $490.85 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 18.4695 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 45.57 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.6383 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $415.61 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 17.93 shares of worth $153.25 million or 6.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.36 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $97.04 million in the company or a holder of 3.84% of company’s stock.