Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) Drops -0.48%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) saw 18.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.18 trading at -$0.02 or -0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.56B. That closing price of LYG’s stock is at a discount of -2.87% from its 52-week high price of $4.30 and is indicating a premium of 38.76% from its 52-week low price of $2.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 30.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.39. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.1 in the current quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 53.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) showed a performance of 10.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.68 million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2.75 to the stock, which implies a fall of -52.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 34.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 34.21% for stock’s current value.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.36% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 4.86B for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.97B in the next quarter. Company posted 4.55B and 4.66B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.58% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.44% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.90%.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.80%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.16 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.67%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.61% institutions for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD is the top institutional holder at LYG for having 74.72 million shares of worth $226.39 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.1186 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MORGAN STANLEY, which was holding about 18.39 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1167 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.2 million.

On the other hand, American Century ETF Trust-Avantis International Equity ETF and Dimensional ETF Trust-Dimensional International Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.51 shares of worth $23.04 million or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.37 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $18.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.