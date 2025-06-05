Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At 36

In last trading session, Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw 2.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.60 trading at $1.07 or 6.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.50B. That closing price of LQDA’s stock is at a discount of -10.28% from its 52-week high price of $19.41 and is indicating a premium of 53.07% from its 52-week low price of $8.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liquidia Corp (LQDA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Liquidia Corp’s shares saw a change of 49.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.16% in past 5-day. Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) showed a performance of 9.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.5 million shares which calculate 10.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 26.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.14% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.44% during past 5 years.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.03% institutions for Liquidia Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. CALIGAN PARTNERS LP is the top institutional holder at LQDA for having 10.36 million shares of worth $124.33 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.5551 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PATIENT SQUARE CAPITAL LP, which was holding about 7.18 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.3968 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86.19 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.99 shares of worth $35.06 million or 2.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.68 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $29.52 million in the company or a holder of 1.96% of company’s stock.