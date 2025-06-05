Lionsgate Studios Corp (NYSE:LION) Shares Jumped 3.45% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Lionsgate Studios Corp (NYSE:LION) saw 2.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.90 trading at -$0.38 or -5.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.97B. That closing price of LION’s stock is at a discount of -33.91% from its 52-week high price of $9.24 and is indicating a premium of 12.46% from its 52-week low price of $6.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.71. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.2 in the current quarter.

Lionsgate Studios Corp (NYSE:LION) trade information

Lionsgate Studios Corp’s shares saw a change of -10.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.45% in past 5-day. Lionsgate Studios Corp (NYSE:LION) showed a performance of -0.02% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.93% for stock’s current value.

Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.02% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 579.73M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 732.85M in the next quarter. Company posted 834.7M and 948.6M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 136.52% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 64.17%.

Lionsgate Studios Corp (NYSE:LION)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at LION for having 5.4 million shares of worth $43.56 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.9842 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, which was holding about 4.15 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.5248 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.48 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and NEUBERGER BERMAN EQUITY FUNDS-Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.06 shares of worth $14.18 million or 0.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.4 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $9.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.