LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) Could Really Rise To 14 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In recent trading session, LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.38 trading at $0.09 or 0.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $562.41M. That most recent trading price of LFMD’s stock is at a discount of -7.03% from its 52-week high price of $13.25 and is indicating a premium of 67.77% from its 52-week low price of $3.99.

For LifeMD Inc (LFMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.22. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

LifeMD Inc’s shares saw a change of 150.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.70% in past 5-day. LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) showed a performance of 59.47% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.17% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 43.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 43.46% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.98% during past 5 years.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at LFMD for having 2.34 million shares of worth $16.03 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.6585 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 1.52 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.6772 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.42 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.02 shares of worth $12.7 million or 2.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 924.81 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $11.47 million in the company or a holder of 2.03% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.