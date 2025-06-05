LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) Could Really Rise To 14 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In recent trading session, LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.38 trading at $0.09 or 0.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $562.41M. That most recent trading price of LFMD’s stock is at a discount of -7.03% from its 52-week high price of $13.25 and is indicating a premium of 67.77% from its 52-week low price of $3.99.

For LifeMD Inc (LFMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.22. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

LifeMD Inc’s shares saw a change of 150.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.70% in past 5-day. LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) showed a performance of 59.47% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.17% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 43.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 43.46% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.98% during past 5 years.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at LFMD for having 2.34 million shares of worth $16.03 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.6585 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 1.52 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.6772 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.42 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.02 shares of worth $12.7 million or 2.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 924.81 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $11.47 million in the company or a holder of 2.03% of company’s stock.