Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) Down -8.18% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw 3.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.66 trading at $0.03 or 4.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $240.10M. That closing price of LXRX’s stock is at a discount of -271.21% from its 52-week high price of $2.45 and is indicating a premium of 57.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.08 in the current quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -10.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.48% in past 5-day. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) showed a performance of -8.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.03 million shares which calculate 7.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -809.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -809.09% for stock’s current value.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -55.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 4.87M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.92M in the next quarter. Company posted 1.65M and 1.75M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.30%.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.93% institutions for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ARTAL GROUP S.A. is the top institutional holder at LXRX for having 175.1 million shares of worth $294.17 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 56.3318 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 38.69 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.4462 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.99 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 10.16 shares of worth $6.72 million or 2.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.15 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.4 million in the company or a holder of 1.42% of company’s stock.