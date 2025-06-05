LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) Currently -15.09 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) saw 1.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.21 trading at $0.03 or 0.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.67B. That closing price of LZ’s stock is at a discount of -15.09% from its 52-week high price of $10.60 and is indicating a premium of 42.13% from its 52-week low price of $5.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.15 in the current quarter.

LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) trade information

LegalZoom.com Inc’s shares saw a change of 22.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.95% in past 5-day. LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) showed a performance of 25.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.66 million shares which calculate 3.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 8 to the stock, which implies a fall of -15.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 24.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.0% for stock’s current value.

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.12% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 182.49M for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 177.09M in the next quarter. Company posted 177.36M and 168.6M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.58% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.23% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.04%.

LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.25% institutions for LegalZoom.com Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP is the top institutional holder at LZ for having 28.63 million shares of worth $240.17 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.5358 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 18.29 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.9283 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $153.48 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.98 shares of worth $45.9 million or 2.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.95 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $36.38 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.

