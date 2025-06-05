LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA), Stock Drops -91.27% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at $0.02 or 8.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.66M. That closing price of LNZA’s stock is at a discount of -1100.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.76 and is indicating a premium of 39.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA) trade information

LanzaTech Global Inc’s shares saw a change of -83.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.45% in past 5-day. LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA) showed a performance of 0.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.39 million shares which calculate 7.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2073.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2073.91% for stock’s current value.

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.78% institutions for LanzaTech Global Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. NOVO HOLDINGS A/S is the top institutional holder at LNZA for having 15.81 million shares of worth $29.26 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.9975 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VK SERVICES, LLC, which was holding about 13.88 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.0167 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.67 million.