Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Shares Surges 7.10% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) saw 13.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.81 trading at -$0.01 or -0.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $865.20M. That closing price of KOS’s stock is at a discount of -229.83% from its 52-week high price of $5.97 and is indicating a premium of 23.76% from its 52-week low price of $1.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.91. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Kosmos Energy Ltd’s shares saw a change of -47.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.10% in past 5-day. Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) showed a performance of 13.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44.17 million shares which calculate 3.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5.6. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -209.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -209.39% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -133.12% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -7.68%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.45% institutions for Kosmos Energy Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at KOS for having 47.42 million shares of worth $262.71 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.0551 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 38.89 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.2472 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $215.47 million.

On the other hand, GMO TRUST-GMO Resources Fund and Advisor Managed Portfolios-Patient Opportunity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 27.17 shares of worth $49.18 million or 5.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $25.34 million in the company or a holder of 2.93% of company’s stock.