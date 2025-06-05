Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) Is 53.46% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) saw 17.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.47 trading at -$0.05 or -0.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.98B. That closing price of KGC’s stock is at a discount of -3.17% from its 52-week high price of $15.96 and is indicating a premium of 53.46% from its 52-week low price of $7.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kinross Gold Corp (KGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.26 in the current quarter.

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Kinross Gold Corp’s shares saw a change of 66.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.60% in past 5-day. Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) showed a performance of 6.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.78 million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 15.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 3.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.04% for stock’s current value.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.21% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.47B for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.6B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.22B and 1.43B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.28% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 70.29% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.00%.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.78%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.12 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.24%.

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.30% institutions for Kinross Gold Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at KGC for having 121.21 million shares of worth $1.01 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.8625 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 46.0 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.7433 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $382.76 million.