Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX:KAPA) Jumps 15.69%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX:KAPA) saw 4.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.07 or 15.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.77M. That closing price of KAPA’s stock is at a discount of -669.23% from its 52-week high price of $4.00 and is indicating a premium of 23.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 333.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX:KAPA) trade information

Kairos Pharma Ltd’s shares saw a change of -65.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.94% in past 5-day. Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX:KAPA) showed a performance of -39.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 85193.0 shares which calculate 0.62 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.37% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.25% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -24.45%.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX:KAPA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.36% institutions for Kairos Pharma Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 16.76 shares of worth $8723.0 or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.47 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1285.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.