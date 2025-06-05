Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Drops -1.99%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) saw 17.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.87 trading at -$0.16 or -1.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.23B. That closing price of JOBY’s stock is at a discount of -36.21% from its 52-week high price of $10.72 and is indicating a premium of 40.79% from its 52-week low price of $4.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.56. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Joby Aviation Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.17% in past 5-day. Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) showed a performance of 21.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60.55 million shares which calculate 5.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 11.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.36% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.69% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.26% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.23%.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.39% institutions for Joby Aviation Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. TOYOTA MOTOR CORP/ is the top institutional holder at JOBY for having 78.75 million shares of worth $401.64 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.4246 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, which was holding about 52.87 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.6698 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $269.63 million.