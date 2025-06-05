Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.03?

In last trading session, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw 38.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.03 trading at -$0.18 or -3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.78B. That closing price of JBLU’s stock is at a discount of -65.21% from its 52-week high price of $8.31 and is indicating a premium of 33.6% from its 52-week low price of $3.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 28.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.76. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Jetblue Airways Corp’s shares saw a change of -36.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.64% in past 5-day. Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) showed a performance of 7.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 65.61 million shares which calculate 2.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -39.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.17% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -126.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.62%.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.36% institutions for Jetblue Airways Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at JBLU for having 55.28 million shares of worth $336.68 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.0197 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 35.83 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.3831 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $218.22 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 18.4 shares of worth $92.56 million or 5.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.28 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $46.69 million in the company or a holder of 2.62% of company’s stock.

