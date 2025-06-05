Is Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) A Better Buy Than Others After A -57.42% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) saw 46.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.64 trading at -$0.08 or -2.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.33B. That closing price of RIG’s stock is at a discount of -126.52% from its 52-week high price of $5.98 and is indicating a premium of 25.38% from its 52-week low price of $1.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 37.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 41.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Transocean Ltd (RIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Transocean Ltd’s shares saw a change of -29.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.72% in past 5-day. Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) showed a performance of 14.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 129.94 million shares which calculate 3.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2.8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.06% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.05% during past 5 years.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.66% institutions for Transocean Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at RIG for having 73.12 million shares of worth $391.21 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.8742 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 64.85 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.8705 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $346.96 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 25.05 shares of worth $66.12 million or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.3 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $53.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.30% of company’s stock.

