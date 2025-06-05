Is Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) Expensive At $0.53? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) saw 2.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at $0.04 or 7.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $85.68M. That closing price of TNYA’s stock is at a discount of -666.04% from its 52-week high price of $4.06 and is indicating a premium of 32.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.18 in the current quarter.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -63.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.24% in past 5-day. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) showed a performance of 5.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.16 million shares which calculate 5.72 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.48% during past 5 years.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.73% institutions for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. COLUMN GROUP LLC is the top institutional holder at TNYA for having 9.4 million shares of worth $29.14 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.968 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., which was holding about 7.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.8935 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.63 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.88 shares of worth $1.52 million or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.47 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.77 million in the company or a holder of 0.90% of company’s stock.