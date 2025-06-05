Is Rezolve AI PLC’s -81.96% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) saw 2.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.05 trading at $0.1 or 5.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $499.53M. That closing price of RZLV’s stock is at a discount of -607.32% from its 52-week high price of $14.50 and is indicating a premium of 47.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) trade information

Rezolve AI PLC’s shares saw a change of -46.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.97% in past 5-day. Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) showed a performance of -2.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.62 million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -95.12% for stock’s current value.

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.01% institutions for Rezolve AI PLC that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund and Northern Funds-SMALL CAP CORE FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 102.9 shares of worth $0.21 million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 77.82 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.

