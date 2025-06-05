Is Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) A Better Buy Than Others After A 707.00% Rise In This Year?

In last trading session, Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) saw 16.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.07 trading at $1.14 or 16.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $733.68M. That closing price of RCAT’s stock is at a discount of -89.22% from its 52-week high price of $15.27 and is indicating a premium of 90.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Red Cat Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -37.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.65% in past 5-day. Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) showed a performance of 45.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.93 million shares which calculate 2.67 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.70% during past 5 years.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.71% institutions for Red Cat Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at RCAT for having 4.92 million shares of worth $5.66 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.6048 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., which was holding about 4.47 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.0033 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.14 million.