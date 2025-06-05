Is PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) A Better Buy Than Others After A -46.02% Fall In This Year?

In recent trading session, PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) saw 5.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $66.11 trading at -$14.7 or -18.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.17B. That most recent trading price of PVH’s stock is at a discount of -88.59% from its 52-week high price of $124.68 and is indicating a premium of 10.33% from its 52-week low price of $59.28.

For PVH Corp (PVH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.76. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 2.06 in the current quarter.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) trade information

PVH Corp’s shares saw a change of -37.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.06% in past 5-day. PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) showed a performance of -6.67% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 95.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.77% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 86 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 105. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -30.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.09% for stock’s current value.

PVH Corp (PVH) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.07% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 2.11B for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 2.29B in the next quarter. Company posted 2.07B and 2.26B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.54% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.70%.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at PVH for having 8.38 million shares of worth $887.04 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.9884 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 5.71 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.2078 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $604.11 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.8 shares of worth $119.64 million or 3.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.76 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $116.9 million in the company or a holder of 3.67% of company’s stock.