Is Platinum Group Metals Ltd (AMEX:PLG) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -35.93% Off Its High?

In recent trading session, Platinum Group Metals Ltd (AMEX:PLG) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.67 trading at $0.08 or 5.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $174.89M. That most recent trading price of PLG’s stock is at a discount of -35.93% from its 52-week high price of $2.27 and is indicating a premium of 40.72% from its 52-week low price of $0.99.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (AMEX:PLG) trade information

Platinum Group Metals Ltd’s shares saw a change of 30.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.32% in past 5-day. Platinum Group Metals Ltd (AMEX:PLG) showed a performance of 37.30% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.60% during past 5 years.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (AMEX:PLG)’s Major holders

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC is the top institutional holder at PLG for having 11.53 million shares of worth $19.42 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.2544 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP, which was holding about 0.9 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.8782 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.53 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fd.-Franklin Gold & Precious Metals and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.69 shares of worth $7.69 million or 4.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.83 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.64 million in the company or a holder of 2.67% of company’s stock.