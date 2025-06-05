Is Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB), -164.08% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) saw 4.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.02 or -1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $309.09M. That closing price of PACB’s stock is at a discount of -164.08% from its 52-week high price of $2.72 and is indicating a premium of 17.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.27. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.17 in the current quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s shares saw a change of -43.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.36% in past 5-day. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) showed a performance of -7.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56.95 million shares which calculate 7.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 4. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -94.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -94.17% for stock’s current value.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.47% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 36.45M for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 39.83M in the next quarter. Company posted 36.01M and 39.97M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.55% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.84% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.96%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.04% institutions for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at PACB for having 33.21 million shares of worth $45.5 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.1932 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 26.0 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.5449 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.62 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Trust-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Trust-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 21.4 shares of worth $22.04 million or 7.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.32 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $11.66 million in the company or a holder of 3.77% of company’s stock.