Is Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI) Expensive At $17.49? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.49 trading at $0.81 or 4.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.47B. That most recent trading price of MGNI’s stock is at a discount of -21.73% from its 52-week high price of $21.29 and is indicating a premium of 53.0% from its 52-week low price of $8.22.

For Magnite Inc (MGNI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.14. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI) trade information

Magnite Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.76% in past 5-day. Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI) showed a performance of 41.85% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 24. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.63% for stock’s current value.

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at MGNI for having 12.96 million shares of worth $172.3 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.2239 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 9.7 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.9011 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $128.91 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 11.39 shares of worth $199.0 million or 8.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.22 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $73.76 million in the company or a holder of 2.99% of company’s stock.

