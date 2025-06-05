Is Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH), -19.87% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) saw 2.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.19 trading at -$0.68 or -2.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.40B. That most recent trading price of LTH’s stock is at a discount of -19.87% from its 52-week high price of $34.99 and is indicating a premium of 41.18% from its 52-week low price of $17.17.

For Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.64. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) trade information

Life Time Group Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 31.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.46% in past 5-day. Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) showed a performance of -9.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.15% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.9% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.38% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.32% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.23%.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH)’s Major holders

LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. is the top institutional holder at LTH for having 58.74 million shares of worth $1.11 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 29.5328 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, which was holding about 43.07 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 21.6536 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $811.0 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.05 shares of worth $89.12 million or 1.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.4 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $70.32 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.