Is Kopin Corp (NASDAQ:KOPN), -46.62% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In recent trading session, Kopin Corp (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.48 trading at $0.05 or 3.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $240.13M. That most recent trading price of KOPN’s stock is at a discount of -46.62% from its 52-week high price of $2.17 and is indicating a premium of 62.16% from its 52-week low price of $0.56.

For Kopin Corp (KOPN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.01 in the current quarter.

Kopin Corp (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Kopin Corp’s shares saw a change of 8.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.66% in past 5-day. Kopin Corp (NASDAQ:KOPN) showed a performance of 15.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.14% for stock’s current value.

Kopin Corp (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.92% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 10.57M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 15.06M in the next quarter. Company posted 12.34M and 13.32M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.12% during past 5 years.

Kopin Corp (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. is the top institutional holder at KOPN for having 5.34 million shares of worth $4.48 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.3976 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 5.22 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.2976 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.38 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ROYCE FUND-Royce Small-Cap Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.8 shares of worth $7.13 million or 2.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.7 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.01 million in the company or a holder of 1.66% of company’s stock.