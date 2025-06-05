Is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB), -4.9% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) saw 28.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.53 trading at -$0.06 or -0.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.80B. That closing price of ITUB’s stock is at a discount of -4.9% from its 52-week high price of $6.85 and is indicating a premium of 33.08% from its 52-week low price of $4.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 36.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 29.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 46.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.66% in past 5-day. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) showed a performance of 6.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 111.06 million shares which calculate 3.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6.8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6.8. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.13% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.98% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.19% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.35%.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.05%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.20 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.4%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.65% institutions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP is the top institutional holder at ITUB for having 85.63 million shares of worth $500.09 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.8745 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, which was holding about 59.44 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.607 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $347.13 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Investment TRT-Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities and New World Fund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 39.99 shares of worth $261.12 million or 0.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.09 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $157.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.