Is Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG), -22.61% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.61 trading at -$0.04 or -1.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $231.61M. That closing price of DOUG’s stock is at a discount of -22.61% from its 52-week high price of $3.20 and is indicating a premium of 61.69% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 810.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) trade information

Douglas Elliman Inc’s shares saw a change of 56.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.53% in past 5-day. Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) showed a performance of 43.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.92% institutions for Douglas Elliman Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP is the top institutional holder at DOUG for having 4.35 million shares of worth $5.04 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.2151 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, which was holding about 3.76 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.5091 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.36 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fund Trust IV-Moerus Worldwide Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.47 shares of worth $6.46 million or 2.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.19 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.