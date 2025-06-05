Is Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG), -22.61% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.61 trading at -$0.04 or -1.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $231.61M. That closing price of DOUG’s stock is at a discount of -22.61% from its 52-week high price of $3.20 and is indicating a premium of 61.69% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 810.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) trade information

Douglas Elliman Inc’s shares saw a change of 56.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.53% in past 5-day. Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) showed a performance of 43.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.92% institutions for Douglas Elliman Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP is the top institutional holder at DOUG for having 4.35 million shares of worth $5.04 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.2151 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, which was holding about 3.76 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.5091 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.36 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fund Trust IV-Moerus Worldwide Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.47 shares of worth $6.46 million or 2.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.19 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.