Is DigitalBridge Group Inc’s (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $11.08?

In last trading session, DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE:DBRG) saw 2.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.08 trading at $0.08 or 0.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.09B. That closing price of DBRG’s stock is at a discount of -56.41% from its 52-week high price of $17.33 and is indicating a premium of 42.15% from its 52-week low price of $6.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

DigitalBridge Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.25% in past 5-day. DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE:DBRG) showed a performance of 23.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.17 million shares which calculate 4.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 36. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -53.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.43% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 308.33% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 164.74%.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.36%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 9.92%.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE:DBRG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.67% institutions for DigitalBridge Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at DBRG for having 24.85 million shares of worth $340.46 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.5875 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is WAFRA INC., which was holding about 15.46 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.0725 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $211.74 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.49 shares of worth $60.84 million or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.34 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $48.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.