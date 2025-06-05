Is Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -49.7% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) saw 141.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.65 trading at -$0.04 or -2.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.48B. That closing price of DNN’s stock is at a discount of -49.7% from its 52-week high price of $2.47 and is indicating a premium of 34.55% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 155.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 75.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Denison Mines Corp (DNN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.08. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.01 in the current quarter.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Denison Mines Corp’s shares saw a change of -8.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.51% in past 5-day. Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) showed a performance of 17.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67.61 million shares which calculate 1.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2.6. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -57.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -57.58% for stock’s current value.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 787k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 787k in the next quarter. Company posted 964.67k and 500.95k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.28% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.95% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.92%.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.90% institutions for Denison Mines Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. is the top institutional holder at DNN for having 67.29 million shares of worth $134.75 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.542 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ALPS ADVISORS INC, which was holding about 59.4 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.6569 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $118.2 million.

On the other hand, GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Uranium ETF and SPROTT FUNDS TRUST-SPROTT URANIUM MINERS ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 49.46 shares of worth $81.6 million or 5.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41.28 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $68.12 million in the company or a holder of 4.61% of company’s stock.