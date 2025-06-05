Is Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s -43.13% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw 2.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.78 trading at -$0.09 or -4.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $393.35M. That closing price of CLNE’s stock is at a discount of -106.18% from its 52-week high price of $3.67 and is indicating a premium of 26.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Strong Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.06 in the current quarter.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s shares saw a change of -29.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.30% in past 5-day. Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) showed a performance of 17.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.31 million shares which calculate 4.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.36% for stock’s current value.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.33% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 94.73M for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 100.87M in the next quarter. Company posted 97.95M and 104.88M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.31% institutions for Clean Energy Fuels Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC is the top institutional holder at CLNE for having 19.08 million shares of worth $50.94 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.5451 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 15.1 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.7637 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.32 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.27 shares of worth $9.39 million or 2.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.51 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $8.03 million in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.