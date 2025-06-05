Is BrightView Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:BV) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $15.90?

In recent trading session, BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE:BV) saw 0.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.90 trading at $0.18 or 1.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.52B. That most recent trading price of BV’s stock is at a discount of -18.81% from its 52-week high price of $18.89 and is indicating a premium of 25.72% from its 52-week low price of $11.81.

For BrightView Holdings Inc (BV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.33 in the current quarter.

BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE:BV) trade information

BrightView Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.88% in past 5-day. BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE:BV) showed a performance of 10.75% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.47% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 49.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 49.69% for stock’s current value.

BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.58% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 764.4M for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 761.53M in the next quarter. Company posted 738.8M and 728.7M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.92% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.26% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.04%.

BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE:BV)’s Major holders

KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. is the top institutional holder at BV for having 33.13 million shares of worth $440.67 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 35.0433 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., which was holding about 7.6 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.0363 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $101.06 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.78 shares of worth $28.33 million or 1.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.49 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $23.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

