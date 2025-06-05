Is Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC), -0.04% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) saw 8.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $128.10 trading at $0.5 or 0.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.27B. That closing price of BPMC’s stock is at a discount of -0.04% from its 52-week high price of $128.15 and is indicating a premium of 42.98% from its 52-week low price of $73.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.74. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.53 in the current quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) trade information

Blueprint Medicines Corp’s shares saw a change of 46.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.42% in past 5-day. Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) showed a performance of 25.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.67 million shares which calculate 6.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 150 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 150 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 150. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.1% for stock’s current value.

Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.62% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 171.34M for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 191.05M in the next quarter. Company posted 138.16M and 128.18M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.87% during past 5 years.

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 109.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 109.38% institutions for Blueprint Medicines Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at BPMC for having 6.65 million shares of worth $716.45 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.5758 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 6.54 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.4026 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $704.72 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.01 shares of worth $257.38 million or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $255.85 million in the company or a holder of 3.09% of company’s stock.