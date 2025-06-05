Is Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -103.7% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) saw 4.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.25 trading at $0.34 or 2.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.61B. That closing price of BTDR’s stock is at a discount of -103.7% from its 52-week high price of $26.99 and is indicating a premium of 59.25% from its 52-week low price of $5.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.09 in the current quarter.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s shares saw a change of -38.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.34% in past 5-day. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) showed a performance of 29.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.44 million shares which calculate 4.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 29. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -13.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.21% for stock’s current value.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.31% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 88.08M for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 141.44M in the next quarter. Company posted 99.23M and 62.03M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.21% institutions for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co that are currently holding shares of the company. NISHKAMA CAPITAL, LLC is the top institutional holder at BTDR for having 1.2 million shares of worth $12.27 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.9454 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VIDENT ADVISORY, LLC, which was holding about 0.69 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.5453 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.08 million.