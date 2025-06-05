Is Atlas Lithium Corporation’s -63.62% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In recent trading session, Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -4.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.10 trading at -$0.03 or -0.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $90.98M. That most recent trading price of ATLX’s stock is at a discount of -179.22% from its 52-week high price of $14.24 and is indicating a premium of 30.59% from its 52-week low price of $3.54.

For Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) trade information

Atlas Lithium Corporation’s shares saw a change of -19.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.79% in past 5-day. Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) showed a performance of 25.63% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.16% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 19. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -272.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -272.55% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.05% during past 5 years.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX)’s Major holders

WARATAH CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD. is the top institutional holder at ATLX for having 0.66 million shares of worth $9.13 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.8183 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CROSS STAFF INVESTMENTS INC, which was holding about 0.21 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.5483 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.21 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust-Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and Perritt Funds Inc-Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 213.19 shares of worth $1.07 million or 4.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.0 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.