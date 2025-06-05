Is AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) Expensive At $9.04? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) saw 22.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.04 trading at $0.05 or 0.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.22B. That closing price of AGNC’s stock is at a discount of -20.02% from its 52-week high price of $10.85 and is indicating a premium of 13.16% from its 52-week low price of $7.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 34.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 32.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

AGNC Investment Corp’s shares saw a change of -1.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.44% in past 5-day. AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) showed a performance of 3.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53.5 million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.62% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.32% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.64% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.72%.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 15.93%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 13.0%.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.79% institutions for AGNC Investment Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at AGNC for having 68.17 million shares of worth $650.33 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.2121 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 37.09 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.0124 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $353.86 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 29.06 shares of worth $262.75 million or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.84 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $206.48 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.

