Is Agenus Inc’s (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $5.63?

In last trading session, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw 3.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.63 trading at $0.63 or 12.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $154.35M. That closing price of AGEN’s stock is at a discount of -249.73% from its 52-week high price of $19.69 and is indicating a premium of 75.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 853.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Agenus Inc (AGEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Agenus Inc’s shares saw a change of 105.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 86.42% in past 5-day. Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) showed a performance of 82.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.08 million shares which calculate 4.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 8. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.33% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.90% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 74.98% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.34%.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.05% institutions for Agenus Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at AGEN for having 2.15 million shares of worth $36.09 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.2305 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 1.55 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.3501 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.93 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 739.88 shares of worth $4.17 million or 2.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 680.74 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.83 million in the company or a holder of 2.48% of company’s stock.