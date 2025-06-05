IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Surged 5.44% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In recent trading session, IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $148.70 trading at $0.8 or 0.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.72B. That most recent trading price of IQV’s stock is at a discount of -70.06% from its 52-week high price of $252.88 and is indicating a premium of 9.45% from its 52-week low price of $134.65.

For IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.54. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 2.77 in the current quarter.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) trade information

IQVIA Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.44% in past 5-day. IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) showed a performance of 1.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 176.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.75% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 160 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 190. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.6% for stock’s current value.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.38% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 3.96B for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.07B in the next quarter. Company posted 3.81B and 3.9B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.90% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.93%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at IQV for having 20.28 million shares of worth $4.29 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.1326 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 15.23 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.3617 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.22 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.28 shares of worth $784.31 million or 3.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.65 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $690.55 million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.