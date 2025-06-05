Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) Shares Are Up 14.59 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.97 trading at $0.0 or 0.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $116.26M. That closing price of IVVD’s stock is at a discount of -182.47% from its 52-week high price of $2.74 and is indicating a premium of 63.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Invivyd Inc (IVVD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.01 in the current quarter.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

Invivyd Inc’s shares saw a change of 118.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.59% in past 5-day. Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) showed a performance of 68.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.91 million shares which calculate 3.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 9.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -827.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -827.84% for stock’s current value.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 336.44% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 23.16M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 29M in the next quarter. Company posted 2.26M and 9.3M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.99% during past 5 years.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.96% institutions for Invivyd Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD is the top institutional holder at IVVD for having 11.77 million shares of worth $12.94 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.1764 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, which was holding about 10.95 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.4742 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.05 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.95 shares of worth $2.86 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.29 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.22 million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.